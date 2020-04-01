Skip to content
Autism Awareness Month
April is Autism Awareness Month
Video
Trending Stories
April 1 COVID-19 update: 584 cases, 10 deaths in Arkansas
Video
WEB EXTRA: How to make a homemade face mask
Video
March 31 COVID-19 update: 564 cases, 8 deaths in Arkansas
Video
Walmart to launch pilot program for drive-thru testing in Bentonville
Video
Arkansas lands New Mexico grad-transfer Vance Jackson
Video