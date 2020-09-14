Bad Movie Night

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
Local News
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Woman who complained of sexual assault at ICE facility deported, lawyer says
Top Stories
There’s still time to fill out the U.S. Census
Vanessa Bryant blasts sheriff for challenging LeBron James to match reward in shooting of deputies
Apple says new iOS coming Wednesday to ‘transform the core experience of iPhone’
Tracking the Tropics: Sally makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane, expected to bring ‘historic, life-threatening’ flooding
Live
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Highlights From Home
2020🏈Schedule & Stats
Pro Football Challenge
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
De’Vion Warren Proving to be Versatile Performer as Senior
Video
League Coaches Favor Arkansas for SEC Title
Razorbacks Favored for SEC Title by League Coaches
A-State football game versus UCA rescheduled for Oct. 10
Contests
❄Air of the Ozarks HVAC Giveaway❄
🍎Back to School Photos✏️
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Frontline Fighters
Electricity⚡for Life Giveaway from Shine Solar
Graduation Announcements
Groceries for a Year Giveaway
Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda Snap Of The Day
Community
Back to Class 🍎✏️
Biking the Ozarks🚴♀️
Bike Eureka Springs🚵♂️
Clear the Shelters🐶🐱
Community Calendar🗓️
Frontline Fighters
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hispanic Heritage Month
Newsfeed Now
NWA Spotlight
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Summer Staycation
Video Center
Weird News
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Real Estate Spotlight 🏠
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
April Hamm Real Estate Spotlight
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Toys That Teach
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Home Buying for ALL with Rock Mortgage
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, September 15
Video
Good Day NWA: United Way NWA Launches Annual Giving Campaign
Video
Good Day NWA: Video Editing Apps for Your Smartphone
Video
Good Day NWA: Quick & Easy Corn Dip
Video
Advice Network
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Bad Movie Night
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, September 14
Video