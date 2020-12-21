Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus 🦠
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
Live Streams 📺
Local News
I Love NWA 💞
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC 🇺🇸
Top Stories
West Point faces worst cheating scandal in decades
Top Stories
Senior living center in Little Rock receives first doses of Moderna COVID vaccine
Video
It’s not too late to capture holiday memories with Santa
Video
Dozens hit the mall for last minute holiday shopping
Video
Blacks are more likely investigated, disciplined in the Air Force, report finds
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Highlights From Home
2020🏈Schedule & Stats
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway🏈
Pro Football Challenge
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Masters Report
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
SEC Power Rankings (12/21/20): Tennessee, Mizzou still on top; LSU & Hogs move up
No. 11 Arkansas Beats UAPB, 86-52, To Close Non-Conference Schedule
Video
Feleipe Franks Named Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of Year Semifinalist
Hogs Earn First Pre-Season National Ranking
Contests
Home for the Holidays🏠
Light Up Your Neighborhood
Scoot into the Holidays🛵
Remarkable Women
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Canada Dry Snap Of The Day
Ultimate Homegate Giveaway🏈
Community
Back to Class ✏️
Bike Eureka Springs🚵♂️
Community Calendar🗓️
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hot Holiday Toys
Lone Star NYE🎉
Newsfeed Now
NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👮🏽♀️
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Veterans Voices
Weird News
Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
CMA Awards
Get It to Go NWA
Hot Holiday Toys
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Road Trips, Close Relations, & Reconnecting with your “Half Brothers” – A New Movie to Stream
Video
Top Stories
The Trillium Salon Series New Year’s Day Celebration
Video
Top Stories
Hot Topics: The Year in Review… with GIFs!
Video
Happening in NWA: Ways to Keep Kids Busy During Winter Break
Video
Coaches Band Together to Slam Dunk Cancer
Video
Sharing the Love at Adventure Subaru
Video
Advice Network
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
Landmark Cancer Center
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Job Alerts 📋
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
bb
“A Christmas Story” and its NWA ties