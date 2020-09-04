Boom Kinetic

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
Local News
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Crews responding to a possible plane crash in Crawford County
Top Stories
University of Arkansas suspends all on-campus events for two weeks
Video
Springdale VFW to receive grant to help veterans in need
Video
“She needs to be around kids her age…” said local mom
Video
Sheep Dog Assistance helping in the Gulf
Video
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
Highlights From Home
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Sam Pittman Continues to Place Strong Emphasis on Special Teams
2021 4-Star Kaleb Washington (6-7 SF/wing) names Hogs in his Top 11
Video
UA training camp notebook: Hoop Hog coaches continue roster evaluation in week 7
Fishing with Frank: Fish & Hot Dogs?
Video
Contests
❄Air of the Ozarks HVAC Giveaway❄
🍎Back to School Photos✏️
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Frontline Fighters
Electricity⚡for Life Giveaway from Shine Solar
Graduation Announcements
Groceries for a Year Giveaway
Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda Snap Of The Day
Community
Back to Class 🍎✏️
Biking the Ozarks🚴♀️
Bike Eureka Springs🚵♂️
Clear the Shelters🐶🐱
Community Calendar🗓️
Frontline Fighters
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Hispanic Heritage Month
Newsfeed Now
NWA Spotlight
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Summer Staycation
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
Video Center
Weird News
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Real Estate Spotlight 🏠
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
April Hamm Real Estate Spotlight
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: First Look at the Upcoming James Bond Movie
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Movie Reviews & Home Video Picks
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Bike Eureka, Lake Leatherwood City Park Part 2
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, September 4 – Sunday, September 6
Video
Good Day NWA: Jeannie Mai from “The Real” Offers Money Saving Tips
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, September 3
Video
Advice Network
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Boom Kinetic
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, September 4 – Sunday, September 6
Video