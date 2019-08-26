border collie

Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Live Streams
A Closer Look
National News
Newsfeed Now
Politics
Business News
Special Report
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Your Local Election
Top Stories
Fort Smith Police investigate early morning stabbing
Top Stories
Lincoln man arrested for killing “Lady,” his fiancé’s dog
Ben Hicks Named Starter QB for Season Opener
Local school districts taking action over unsubstantiated school shooting threat
Meet emergency personnel at Neighborhood Heroes event
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
UVA UVB Forecast
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
Hog FB Schedule & Stats
Uncut Interviews
Hogville
Fearless Friday Coaches Form
Fearless Friday NWA
Silver Star Nation
Livestream
National Sports
NCAA
NFL
MLB
Golf
Top Stories
Arkansas Releases Depth Chart for Season Opener
Top Stories
Ben Hicks Named Starter QB for Season Opener
Lewis Named By Inkster As U.S. Captain’s Picks For 2019 Solheim Cup
PTN Hoops Recruiting Report: McPherson discusses visits by Alexander, Ingram and Robinson last week.
PTN Football Analysis with Mike Irwin and Tom Murphy from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as season nears
Contests
Local Leading Ladies
Snap Of The Day
Allen’s Shopping Spree
Super Weather Kid
Thomas Rhett VIP Giveaway
Community
Biking NWA
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Movers And Shakers
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Walk to Defeat ALS
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: 11th Annual Putt for Paws
Good Day NWA: Friday Feels
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 23 – Sunday, August 25
Good Day NWA: #WebExtra The Honey Dewdrops
Advice Network
Bio-Tech M&D
Chastain Financial
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
The secret to women’s health
Top Stories
The inspiring women forum
Top Stories
Importance of Back-to-School Eye Exams
Dr. Masters with Arkansas Physical Health and Rehab discusses benefits of supplements
ENT Center of Ozarks Services
Why choose ENT Center of the Ozarks
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
border collie
Lincoln man arrested for killing “Lady,” his fiancé’s dog
Lincoln man arrested for killing “Lady,” his fiancé’s dog
Trending Stories
Arkansas Releases Depth Chart for Season Opener
Ben Hicks Named Starter QB for Season Opener
Local school districts taking action over unsubstantiated school shooting threat
Family recounts traumatic birthing experience
Local nonprofit helping mother of nine
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!