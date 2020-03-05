Brad Karren

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Election HQ
Live Streams
National
Newsfeed Now
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Top Stories
Mistrial granted in Mauricio Torres case after court melee
Top Stories
Police respond to shots-fired scene in Fayetteville on Thursday
Local nonprofit expanding to help tackle child abuse
Video
Four more Arkansans die from flu-related illness; state total rises to 69
Walmart releases letter to employees that restricts international travel over coronavirus concerns
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Post Your Closings Here
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Tight End One of Least Experienced Rooms on Team, but Some Talent Present
Top Stories
PTN Pre-Game: Women Open SEC Tournament with Auburn
Arkansas’ Offers Inside State Gaining Out-of-State Attention as Well
Hogs fan slim NCAAT hopes with 99-90 win over LSU as Whitt and Jones both go off
Video
Jimmy Whitt Shines on Senior Night, Draws Praise From Will Wade
Video
Contests
Watch and Win
Allen’s Food Market Shopping Spree
Men’s Grooming Experience
Bai Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Turpentine Creek ‘Wild About You’Getaway
Community
A Closer Look
Biking the Ozarks
Bike Eureka Springs
Black History Month
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Horoscopes
Lottery
Pet of the Week
Remarkable Women
Special Report
Souper Bowl of Caring
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
Men’s Grooming Experience
iDrive Crain
CMA Awards
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Hitting High Notes with Opera Fayetteville
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Bella Vista Business Association
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Swetnam Cosmetic Surgery
Video
Good Day NWA: Katy Perry Drops New Music, Reveals Pregnancy
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA, Thursday March 5
Good Day NWA: National Crochet Month with Crochetitville & Maxine’s
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
Top Stories
No matter how big the project, Bill’s Fence Company has you covered.
Video
Top Stories
High Blood Pressure: The Silent Killer
Video
Top Stories
When should you start brushing baby teeth?
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Brad Karren
Mistrial granted in Mauricio Torres case after court melee