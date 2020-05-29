Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Newsfeed Now
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Weird News
Top Stories
Fayetteville Police Chief writes letter assuring the safety of the community
Top Stories
NWA surpasses all other regions in the state for new COVID-19 cases
Tyson plant in Iowa temporarily halting operations after COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Rogers block party — no degree of separation amid COVID-19
Rogers gift shop donates $1,000 to Mercy’s Little Free Pantry
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
Highlights From Home
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Brandon Burlsworth Foundation Hosting Virtual Football Camps
Video
Wieber Names Catelyn Orel Assistant Gymnastics Coach
Key Wide Receiver Target Ketron Jackson Set to Cut List Again
DeWitt Class of 2022 Tight End Dax Courtney Holds Three Offers, More on the Way
Contests
Dr Pepper Snap Of The Day
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Frontline Fighters
Graduation Announcements
Hershey’s Share S’mores Memories
NWA Restaurant Bingo
Community
A Closer Look
Biking the Ozarks
Bike Eureka Springs
Community Calendar
Frontline Fighters
Get It to Go NWA
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Graduation Announcements
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Real Estate Spotlight
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: The Power of Compassion & Social Media
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Protecting Your Work & Home Devices
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Summer Picnic Fare with Chef Case Dighero
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, May 29 – Sunday, May 31
Video
Good Day NWA: “Talk Bravely” Podcast
Video
Good Day NWA: Remote Broadcast Locations Receive Ratings
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
Top Stories
Nation’s top disease expert says visiting with family and friends can be done safely
Live
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Burlsworth Foundation
Brandon Burlsworth Foundation Hosting Virtual Football Camps
Video