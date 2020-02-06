Cario Quiroz

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Election HQ
Live Streams
National
Newsfeed Now
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Top Stories
Northwest Arkansas hospitals file lawsuit against opioid distributors, manufacturers
Top Stories
Final day of KNWA & FOX24’s Give Kids a Miracle Telethon
Northwest Arkansas man and woman sentenced for drug trafficking
Second case of whooping cough confirmed at Fayetteville High School, fifth in the district
Fayetteville man arrested for theft, robbery and battery
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Post Your Closings Here
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Razorback Duo Adds Another Preseason All-America Claim
Top Stories
Arkansas Lands Record-Breaking WR Truitt Tollett From Shiloh Christian
Soccer Announces 2020 Spring Schedule
Dungee Remains On Narrowed Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List
No.15 Arkansas Hosts No.10 Georgia On Friday
Contests
Watch and Win
Allen’s Food Market Shopping Spree
Big Game Charity Kickoff Challenge
Big Game Trivia
Men’s Grooming Experience
Bai Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Turpentine Creek ‘Wild About You’Getaway
Community
A Closer Look
Biking the Ozarks
Black History Month
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Horoscopes
Lottery
Pet of the Week
Remarkable Women
Special Report
Souper Bowl of Caring
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
Men’s Grooming Experience
iDrive Crain
CMA Awards
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: #WebExtra Dial Up
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Dial Up Performs
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Kappa Masquerade Ball
Good Day NWA: McDonald’s Brings Back a Fan Favorite
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, February 6
Good Day NWA: Valentine’s Campaign at Arkansas Children’s Northwest
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Give Kids a Miracle Telethon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest
Cario Quiroz
Second teen tried as adult after stealing guns in Prairie Grove
Second teen tried as adult after stealing guns in Prairie Grove