Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Election HQ
Live Streams
National
Newsfeed Now
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Top Stories
A CLOSER LOOK: Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in Fayetteville
Top Stories
Washington County inmates relocated due to overcrowding; per resolution
Video
Bringing local polling places up to ADA code
Video
Sensory Space in Springdale allows young kids to decompress
Video
ADH declares mumps outbreak at U of A over
Video
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Post Your Closings Here
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
SEC Power Rankings (2/10/20): Hogs tumble after two OT losses
Top Stories
Class of 2022 Could be Next Great One for State of Arkansas
PTN’s “Ask Mike” Segment – February 10th
Video
Rion Rhoades Excited About Levi Draper, Razorbacks and More
Video
Second Straight Game in OT, Second Straight Loss for Hog Hoops: Kevin McPherson’s Recap from Columbia
Video
Contests
Watch and Win
Allen’s Food Market Shopping Spree
Big Game Charity Kickoff Challenge
Big Game Trivia
Men’s Grooming Experience
Bai Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Turpentine Creek ‘Wild About You’Getaway
Community
A Closer Look
Biking the Ozarks
Black History Month
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Horoscopes
Lottery
Pet of the Week
Remarkable Women
Special Report
Souper Bowl of Caring
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
Men’s Grooming Experience
iDrive Crain
CMA Awards
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Green Mt. Coffee Roasters Single Origin Flavors
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: 18th Annual Grape Escapes Event
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, February 10
Video
Good Day NWA: #WebExtra Gusano’s Chicago Style Pizzeria
Video
Good Day NWA: NWA Beautiful Girls Retreat
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Search
Search
Search
Champagne
Wine and dine at Slim Chickens this Valentine’s Day
Wine and dine at Slim Chickens this Valentine’s Day