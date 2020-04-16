Charles Robert Thacker Jr.

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Newsfeed Now
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Weird News
Top Stories
Instagram launches live series to boost mental health during COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Pet adoptions increase amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Amazon Logistics, Inc. and J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. sued for crash that led to double amputation
Local economies depend on you spending your stimulus check
Video
Missouri Walmart employee’s kindness goes viral
Video
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Post Your Closings Here
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Buhl and Perico Named All-Region
Top Stories
Arkansas Lands Little Rock Parkview’s Landon Rogers
Video
Class of 2021 in Arkansas Has Some Hidden Gems Recruiters Need to Find
Razorbacks Recruiting Rewind: Muss rolls out the red carpet on Wednesday for the First Four = Devo, Vegas Vance, JTate, & J-Dub
5 Notes from Eric Musselman’s Teleconference
Contests
Basketball Madness
Dr Pepper Staycation Giveaway
Front Line Fighters
NWA Restaurant Bingo
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Community
A Closer Look
Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall
Biking the Ozarks
Bike Eureka Springs
Community Calendar
Front Line Fighters
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Real Estate Spotlight
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Disney+ Announces Mandalorian Docu-Series
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Stay Involved with TheatreSquared
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, April 16
Video
Good Day NWA: Healthy Cooking Made Easy – Part 3
Video
Good Day NWA: Jon Bon Jovi Crashes Virtual Classroom
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, April 15
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
Top Stories
April Hamm Virtual Tour 13579 Goose Creek Rd in Fayetteville
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Charles Robert Thacker Jr.
Navy identifies Fort Smith sailor who died of COVID-19
Video
Trending Stories
Governor looks to post-peak future
Video
April 16 COVID-19 update: 1620 cases, 548 recoveries, 37 deaths in Arkansas
Video
Weather
5 Notes from Eric Musselman’s Teleconference
Arkansas Lands Little Rock Parkview’s Landon Rogers
Video