Chief Landon Thurman

Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Live Streams
A Closer Look
National News
Newsfeed Now
Politics
Business News
Special Report
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Your Local Election
Top Stories
Additional details released about UA graduate killed in Dallas
Top Stories
Family volunteers at Fayetteville boutique — on Labor Day!
Northwest Arkansas businesses affected by law change for smokers
People working hard on Labor Day
Woman robbed by panhandler
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
UVA UVB Forecast
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
Hogville
Uncut Interviews
Live Streams
Pro Football Challenge
Coaches Form
Fearless Friday NWA
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
NFL
Top Stories
Pig Trail Nation’s “Ask Mike” segment – September 2nd
Top Stories
Ramsey signed to Packers Practice Squad, joins four other former Hogs on NFL practice teams
Chad Morris Provides Injury Update Beyond Dorian Gerald
Hogs Lose DE for Season, Offensive Issues Explained
Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock breaks down the Hogs offensive performance against the Vikings and looks ahead to Ole Miss defense
Contests
Local Leading Ladies
Pro Football Challenge
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Ultimate Tailgate Givewaway
Community
Biking NWA
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Movers And Shakers
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Thought Form Collective Performs
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Northwest Arkansas Land Trust Presents “Immerse: Wilson Springs”
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Pairing with Pepsi
Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute with D.J. Williams
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 30 – Sunday, September 1
Good Day NWA: Razorback Marching Band Performs
Advice Network
Bio-Tech M&D
Chastain Financial
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
The secret to women’s health
Top Stories
The inspiring women forum
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Chief Landon Thurman
People working hard on Labor Day
Trending Stories
Hogs Lose DE for Season, Offensive Issues Explained
Additional details released about UA graduate killed in Dallas
Pig Trail Nation’s “Ask Mike” segment – September 2nd
Chad Morris Provides Injury Update Beyond Dorian Gerald
Police: Convicted sex offender fails to comply with state requirements