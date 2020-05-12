Clearing headstones

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Newsfeed Now
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Weird News
Top Stories
Frontline Fighter Tonya Howerton works at Casey’s
Video
Top Stories
Cleaning headstones at Fayetteville National Cemetery
Video
Face masks required inside XNA
NWA courthouses prepare to reopen with some restrictions
A CLOSER LOOK: UARK Professor Ang arrested; the China-NASA connection
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Muss, Hogs offer two more 2022 prospects on Tuesday, 5-Star forward Brandon Miller & point guard Jayden Epps
Video
Top Stories
Musselman Says Virtual Meetings With Players Ramping Up This Week.
The Art of Scheduling: How Anthony Ruta is helping set up Arkansas for success
Video
PTN Story Time with Mike Irwin: Goodnight Fayetteville
Video
Catching Up With Future Diamond Hog Tink Hence
Video
Contests
Dr Pepper Snap Of The Day
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Frontline Fighters
Graduation Announcements
Hershey’s Share S’mores Memories
NWA Restaurant Bingo
Community
A Closer Look
Biking the Ozarks
Bike Eureka Springs
Community Calendar
Frontline Fighters
Get It to Go NWA
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Graduation Announcements
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Real Estate Spotlight
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Streaming Wars Explode At-Home Media
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: ArkansasStaged Presents “Curbside Theatre”
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: The Covid-19 Housing Market Impact with Rock Mortgage
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, May 12
Video
Good Day NWA: Miss America Pageant Postponed
Video
Good Day NWA: Waters Edge Counseling, Play Therapy & Training
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Clearing headstones
Cleaning headstones at Fayetteville National Cemetery
Video