Colby Fulfer

Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
Fox 24
Around Arkansas
Live Streams
A Closer Look
National News
Newsfeed Now
Politics
Business News
Signal Reception Help
Special Report
Washington-DC
Weird News
Your Local Election
Top Stories
National Night Out brings hundreds out for fun
Top Stories
Fayetteville asked opinions about regulating single-use plastics
Civil Air Patrol hosts annual event
FEMA: 1 day left to register for disaster assistance
Governor, Attorney General denounce white supremacy, call for action
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
UVA UVB Forecast
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Hog Recruiting
Hog FB Schedule & Stats
Uncut Interviews
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
Livestream
National Sports
NCAA
NFL
MLB
Golf
Top Stories
Source: Hoop Hogs & Western Kentucky freshman-transfer Galen “Tolu” Smith III have mutual interest
Top Stories
2022 Arkansas offer Nick Smith, Jr., visit: Hog uni put him in Hog state of mind
Linebacker Depth Coming Around
Chad Morris Seeking More Consistency from Offense
Arkansas on Practice Fields for Fourth Time in Preseason
Contests
Local Leading Ladies
Snap Of The Day
Allen’s Shopping Spree
Super Weather Kid
Thomas Rhett VIP Giveaway
Community
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Movers And Shakers
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Summer Staycation
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: National Root Beer Float Day with A & W
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky is “Built with Chocolate Milk”
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Botanical Garden of the Ozarks Present Terrific Tuesday Nights
Good Day NWA: Krispy Kreme Introduces New Donuts
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, August 6
Good Day NWA: Phil McGarrah Performs
Advice Network
Bio – Tech M+D
Chastain Financial
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
Importance of Back-to-School Eye Exams
Top Stories
Dr. Masters with Arkansas Physical Health and Rehab discusses benefits of supplements
Top Stories
ENT Center of Ozarks Services
Why choose ENT Center of the Ozarks
First Ophthalmologist in United States Receives ReLEx® SMILE
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Signal Reception Help
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Colby Fulfer
A CLOSER LOOK: Springdale officials to declare city ‘Pro-Life,’ tell Planned Parenthood ‘no thanks’
Trending Stories
Source: Hoop Hogs & Western Kentucky freshman-transfer Galen “Tolu” Smith III have mutual interest
2022 Arkansas offer Nick Smith, Jr., visit: Hog uni put him in Hog state of mind
A CLOSER LOOK: Springdale officials to declare city ‘Pro-Life,’ tell Planned Parenthood ‘no thanks’
Linebacker Depth Coming Around
A CLOSER LOOK: Equifax breach payouts to be significantly less than originally offered