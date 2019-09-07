Skip to content
VIDEO: Six shots fired at Holly St.; heard less than 1 mile away
Police: Shots fired at Leverett & Cleveland; 2nd shooting at Holly St.
computer science tour
Governor Hutchinson Announces Fall 2019 Computer Science Tour of Arkansas Schools
POLICE: Shots fired at Leverett & Cleveland; 2nd shooting at Holly St.
Police respond to boy shot in neck in Fayetteville
BREAKING NEWS: Wife of standoff suspect also arrested
Grant Morgan Ready to Help Razorbacks Anyway Possible
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested after nearly 8-hour standoff