Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
Fox 24
Around Arkansas
A Closer Look
Live Streams
In a Day’s Drive
Your Local Election
LPGA
Clear the Shelters
Weird
National
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Signal Reception Help
Top Stories
Smoke detector recall
Top Stories
Local children’s attraction celebrating its fourth birthday
Serial killer linked to Arkansas woman’s 1994 slaying
SPECIAL REPORT: Why can’t we look away?
Gas prices continue to rise in Arkansas
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
UVA UVB Forecast
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Visits
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Hog Recruiting
Pig Trail Nation Uncut
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
Livestream
NCAA
NFL
MLB
Golf
Contests
Local Leading Ladies
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Community
Celebrating Freedom
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids A Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
Movers And Shakers
Pet of the Week
Summer Staycation
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
Job Listings
Advice Network
Your Health
Bio – Tech M+D
Hull Dermatology
Chastain Financial
NWA Urology
Vold Vision
Solera Dental Spa
Good Day NWA
Good Day NWA
Tasty Tuesday
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Signal Reception Help
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations
Consumer News
United Airlines to Add More Flights in Bigger Planes
Don't Miss
Snapple Snap of the Day
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations
Congrats Grads Contest sponsored by Swifts Jewelry
Oklahoma Renaissance Festival Giveaway
Golden Apple Nomination
Vold Vison
Northwest Arkansas Urology