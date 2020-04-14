Contact tracing

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Newsfeed Now
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Weird News
Top Stories
Problems with unemployment filing due to high volume of claims, Governor says
Top Stories
Message boards on state highways discourage out-of-state travelers
Summer camps expected to not open, Secretary of Health says
Fort Smith Police Department dispatcher under fire for offensive, inappropriate language
Facts not Fear: April 14 coronavirus concerns
Video
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Post Your Closings Here
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Duo of Arkansas grad-transfer commits — Vance Jackson & Jalen Tate plan to sign Arkansas on Wednesday
Top Stories
Jones Zeroing in on Hiring Agent
Video
Former Hog McTelvin Agim gaining attention as the NFL Draft draws closer
Video
Alexis Tolefree Expected to be Selected in the WNBA Draft on Friday Night
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman offers 2022 Joseph Pinion of Morrilton
Contests
Basketball Madness
Dr Pepper Staycation Giveaway
Front Line Fighters
NWA Restaurant Bingo
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Community
A Closer Look
Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall
Biking the Ozarks
Bike Eureka Springs
Community Calendar
Front Line Fighters
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Real Estate Spotlight
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Virtual Support for Health Care Workers
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, April 14
Video
Good Day NWA: The Vine Brothers Perform
Video
Good Day NWA: Tips for Home Owners with Rock Mortage
Video
Good Day NWA: Diddy Hosts Instagram Dance-a-Thon for Charity
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
Top Stories
April Hamm Virtual Tour 13579 Goose Creek Rd in Fayetteville
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Contact tracing
Contact tracing for COVID-19 increased to help slow spread
Video
Trending Stories
Arkansas will decide when to reopen businesses
Video
Fort Smith Police Department dispatcher under fire for offensive, inappropriate language
April 14 COVID-19 update: 1498 cases, 444 recoveries, 32 deaths in Arkansas
2020 Arkansas commit KK Robinson set to sign, says “hell” is coming with him!
Arkansas to install message boards at state borders
Video