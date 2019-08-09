David Engle

Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
Fox 24
Around Arkansas
Live Streams
A Closer Look
National News
Newsfeed Now
Politics
Business News
Signal Reception Help
Special Report
Washington-DC
Weird News
Your Local Election
Top Stories
Construction to close stretch of I-49 in Rogers
Top Stories
Springdale spay clinic hosts adoption fair
Northwest Arkansas readies for back-to-school traffic
Naturals win on ‘Bark in the Ballpark’ night
John Chavis Pleased With His Group of Linebackers
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
UVA UVB Forecast
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Hog Recruiting
Hog FB Schedule & Stats
Uncut Interviews
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
Livestream
National Sports
NCAA
NFL
MLB
Golf
Top Stories
Kevin McPherson on Hog Hoops Recruiting: Recapping Four Unofficial Visitors this Past Week
Top Stories
Otis Kirk on FB Recruiting: ‘I could see the Hogs Adding Another Running Back to 2020 Class’
John Chavis Pleased With His Group of Linebackers
3 Goals For Arkansas Football This Week
Arizona Cardinals release Darius Philon day after arrest
Contests
Local Leading Ladies
Snap Of The Day
Allen’s Shopping Spree
Super Weather Kid
Thomas Rhett VIP Giveaway
Community
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Movers And Shakers
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Summer Staycation
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: #WebExtra Tater, Mater, & Squarsh
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Tater, Mater, & Squarsh Perform
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Mika & Ben Boorem talk “Hollywood.con”
Good Day NWA: Alzheimer’s Arkansas
Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 9 – Sunday, August 11
Advice Network
Bio-Tech M&D
Chastain Financial
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
Importance of Back-to-School Eye Exams
Top Stories
Dr. Masters with Arkansas Physical Health and Rehab discusses benefits of supplements
Top Stories
ENT Center of Ozarks Services
Why choose ENT Center of the Ozarks
First Ophthalmologist in United States Receives ReLEx® SMILE
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Signal Reception Help
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
David Engle
A CLOSER LOOK: NWA couple survives El Paso massacre, witnesses tragedy and hope
Trending Stories
Kevin McPherson on Hog Hoops Recruiting: Recapping Four Unofficial Visitors this Past Week
Otis Kirk on FB Recruiting: ‘I could see the Hogs Adding Another Running Back to 2020 Class’
John Chavis Pleased With His Group of Linebackers
Two women arrested in Pea Ridge after infant left in hot car
Two women arrested in Pea Ridge after infant left in hot car