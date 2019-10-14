Skip to content
KNWA
Tontitown
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Border Report
Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage
Live Streams
National
Newsfeed Now
Veterans Voices
Video Center
Watch and Win
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Top Stories
Parkinson’s Foundation to host ‘Moving Day NWA’
Parkinson’s Foundation to host ‘Moving Day NWA’
UAFS awarded $2.25M grant from Department of Education
Middle school in Rogers holding vaping prevention sessions
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
Hogville
Ask Mike
Fearless Friday NWA
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
2019-20 Hoop Hogs player profile: Sophomore combo guard Desi Sills
Top Stories
No. 13 Soccer Nets 6-1 Win Over Mississippi State
2019-20 Hoop Hogs player profile: Junior wing Mason Jones
Hog Hoops Recruiting with Davonte Davis
Hog Recruiting: Crawford Update, Plus Arkansas Offers McDonald & Williams
Contests
Watch and Win
Halloween Giveaway
Local Leading Ladies
Pro Football Challenge
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway
Balloon Fest Giveaway
Community
Biking the Ozarks
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Special Report
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
CMA Awards
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Hot Topics
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, October 14
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Poteau Balloonfest
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13
Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute
Good Day NWA: Pairing with Pepsi
Advice Network
Bio-Tech M&D
Chastain Financial
Dr. Earl MD
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
Meet Dr Earl MD
Top Stories
Smile Shoppe wants kids to smile from the inside out
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Desi Sills
2019-20 Hoop Hogs player profile: Sophomore combo guard Desi Sills