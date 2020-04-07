@talkingwithtoddlers

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Newsfeed Now
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Weird News
Top Stories
‘Don’t have shame’: Advice from a financial planner if you lost your job due to coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Help local restaurants by playing BINGO!
Tuesday, April 7 Morning Forecast: Early clouds, evening sun
Video
More couples using marriage counseling services during pandemic
Video
Logan’s Roadhouse temporarily closes all locations, terminates employees
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Post Your Closings Here
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Three Top 20 grads currently on Hoop Hogs radar
Top Stories
Former Hog Frank Ragnow donates to Arkansas Food Banks
Video
Arkansas, Sam Pittman Make First Offer Inside State in 2023 to Ashdown’s Shamar Easter
Ask Mike- Monday April 6th
Video
NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft
Contests
Basketball Madness
Dr Pepper Staycation Giveaway
Front Line Fighters
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Community
A Closer Look
Biking the Ozarks
Bike Eureka Springs
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Front Line Fighters
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Real Estate Spotlight
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: National Caramel Popcorn Day
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: At-Home Family Entertainment
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: LeBron James Premieres Mobile-Only Documentary Series
Video
Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, April 6
Video
Good Day NWA: HBO Offers Free Programming
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
Top Stories
April Hamm Virtual Tour 13579 Goose Creek Rd in Fayetteville
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
@talkingwithtoddlers
Local writer launches Instagram account to help talk to kids about COVID-19
Video
Trending Stories
April 6 COVID-19 update: 927 confirmed cases, 16 deaths in Arkansas
Arkansas cancels in-person classes through end of school year; AMI, digital learning to continue
Video
Arkansas gets an ‘F’ on updated social distancing scoreboard
Video
WEB EXTRA: How to make a homemade face mask
Video
Ask Mike- Monday April 6th
Video