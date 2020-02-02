An inside look at the footballs for the big game

Since 1941, the Wilson football has been the official ball for the NFL Super Bowl.

They’re made at a factory in Ohio.

And being the birthplace of the NFL Super Bowl football is a job Wilson factory employees don’t take lightly.

“It’s a pride thing to do a good job and get the ball out there for them,” Wava Howard says.

The journey starts here, where midwestern cowhide is carefully cut into panels. Once selected, the panels head to stamping.

This year, they’re stamped with the roman numerals for 54.

After the panels get stitched, forming the football, the ball gets turned from the inside out.

“It’s a violent job to pull all that leather through itself now he’s smoothing the seams out.”

The ball gets laced up and molded. After the football goes through molding it then goes to packing and then shipping.

Each team gets 108 balls.

Plant manager Andy Wentling says a lot changes around the game like uniforms and other technology but the NFL demands these footballs are made to the same each year.

“They love the history of the game, the records mean so much to those guys. So the football has to stay the same,” Wentling says.

Wentling leaves for the Super Bowl Thursday but most of the employees are staying here.

For Wilson employees, knowing they played their part is rewarding enough.

“It is important to me and its just fun to watch the game and know you have a part in it.”