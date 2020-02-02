Cocktails to entertain your big game guests

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Chef Case Dighero joins the show for two tasty cocktails.

To keep up with Case, click here. Be sure to check out these two cocktails to entertain your Super Bowl party.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS | BOULEVARD MICHELADA

INGREDIENTS

2 limes

4 dashes Worcestershire sauce

2 dash soy sauce

2 dashes Tabasco sauce

2 pinches black pepper

2 bottles Boulevard Beer

Coarse salt

TECHNIQUE

Squeeze the juice from one lime and set aside; slice wheels and wedges from the second lime as a garnish. Rub two highball glasses with lime then dip into coarse salt.. Fill the glasses with ice.

To each glass add lime juice, Worcestershire, soy sauce, Tabasco, pepper. Pour in beer, stir and serve, adding more beer as you sip and cheer on the Chiefs!

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS | SAN FRANCISCO COCKTAIL

INGREDIENTS

4 oz ROCKTOWN vodka

2 oz creme de banana

2 oz fresh squeezed orange juice

1 oz pomegranate juice

.5 oz PINK HOUSE ALCHEMY hibiscus rose syrup

1 orange, garnish

2 oz pomegranate seeds, garnish

1 oz hydrated basil seeds, garnish

TECHNIQUE

Shake together vodka, creme de banana, orange juice, and hibiscus rose syrup with ice in a cocktail shaker. Pour over ice in glass, top with pomegranate juice, then garnish with orange slice, pomegranate seeds, and basil seeds – serve with a straw and plenty of 49er team spirit!