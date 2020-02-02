Hard Rock Stadium prepares for hungry fans

MIAMI (KFTA) — Almost 70,000 people are expected to attend the biggest night in football.

The NFL says the experience will be different down to the food and if you ask the 250 chefs working hard in Hard Rock Stadium, they’ll tell you the food is just as important as the game.

And get this; you can eat very well for under $50.

“The experience of that you have of what you see, but also what you eat.”

There are 250 chefs at Hard Rock Stadium who’ve built quite the menu.

“I have Peruvians. Haitians. Dominicans. So I think it’s about capturing everybody.”

The diversity found in South Florida is the inspiration for what you’ll find in the concession stands.

“I want a mojito, I want a Cortolita and I want a Corbano and so that’s exactly what we’re having here.”

There are three levels of concessions. Lower level concession stands will offer flavorful pork nachos, kabanos sausage, burgers, prime rib sliders and seafood dishes.

“Everything is under $50. So you’re going to look at $20 to $35.”

Premium concessions will offer savory pork chop kan kan, and a list of other fine dishes and save room for dessert you might need it.