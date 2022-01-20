Pepsi drops trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show starring all 5 performers

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, seen here performing at Coachella in 2012, will be joined by Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar for their upcoming Super Bowl performance. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

(NEXSTAR) – Pepsi is hyping up its Halftime Show with a full-length trailer showcasing all five performers scheduled to take the stage during Super Bowl LVI.

The trailer, which runs nearly four minutes, devotes individual segments to Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre, and ends with all five assembling outside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, ahead of the Big Game.

Viewers are also treated to scenes of Snoop Dogg cruising through California in a low-rider, Dr. Dre taking a beachy stroll alongside a larger-than-life keyboard, and Eminem facing off against himself in some sort of sci-fi rap battle. Of course, the ad is loaded with familiar songs from all five artists, including “The Next Episode” from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, “Family Affair” from Blige and “HUMBLE” from Lamar, to name a few.

Pepsi dropped a trailer for its upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, slated to feature performances from Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Dr, Dre. (AP Photo)

“Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, in a press release issued Thursday. “Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages.”

The trailer, officially titled “The Call,” was directed by Hollywood veteran F. Gary Gray, who helmed such films as “Friday,” “Set It Off,” “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

Pepsi, along with the NFL and Roc Nation, originally announced the lineup for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in September. At the time, Dr. Dre promised an “unforgettable cultural moment,” and Pepsi has since billed the upcoming performance as “what could be the greatest 12 minutes in music entertainment the world has ever seen.”

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.