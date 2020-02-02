Preview of Super Bowl ads

Two-hundred million eyeballs glued to “mini-shows” costing about 5-to 10 million each and advertisers hope you’re salivating more for the upcoming Super Bowl ads than the snacks by your TV.

The Super Bowl is a golden opportunity for advertisers with 100 million viewers expected to watch the big game, companies drop tons of cash to introduce their products.

“It’s the only time you actually care about advertising, it’s the only time anybody actually wants to see an ad. For the rest of the time of the year, you do everything you can to click off an ad, to not see an ad, to not have it disrupt your show, and once a year, people actually want to see what advertisers and marketers have to say to them,” Craig says.

The stakes are higher this year with a 30-second spot fetching upwards of $5.6 million dollars.

“It’s up $600,000 from last year. So, then you add in like three million for a talent, maybe 2 million for production and you’re looking at like 10 to 11 million dollars just for a 30-second ad, yeah, it’s very expensive,” Craig says.

Brands releasing teasers leading up to Sunday include Pop-Tarts featuring Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness; Hyundai featuring Rachel Dratch; Cheetos featuring MC Hammer and Olay with an all-star female cast.

“One of the most, sort of ‘deadly’ sins in advertising and certainly in the Super Bowl, is to be sort of vanilla, to kind of go right down the middle. I think they kind of say it’s kind of a cliche, but ‘playing it safe’ is the riskiest thing you could do, because I think you would rather, as a brand, even polarize people than be forgotten when you’re spending this kind of money,” Craig says.

