Shakira and Jennifer Lopez prepare for halftime show

It’s going to be a big year for the big game.

Not just because it is the NFL’s 100th season or the first Super Bowl for the Chiefs in 50 years, but it’s also a big year for the artists who play the halftime show because they usually see a spike in sales.

This year Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking the stage. Both Latina artists have sold over 75 million records worldwide.

It’s tough to compare the show performances year-over-year because not all performers have a current album or tour to promote. But almost all have seen bumps in sales or online searches.

According to Nielsen Music, Maroon 5 saw a 488% sales gain on the day of the big game back in February 2019. Downloads of their popular songs skyrocketed.

Following his halftime performance in 2018, Justin Timberlake saw a streaming surge more than 200 percent on Spotify.

But not everyone gets a boost. Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction in 2004 captured media headlines, but her album “Damita Jo” came out six weeks later and failed to have a top 40 single.

That’s unheard of for an artist who once released seven top hits off of one album alone.

And while performing at the Super Bowl can be a big boost for artists’ sales, the NFL does not pay them for their appearances.