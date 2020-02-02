Super food ideas for Sunday’s biggest NFL game

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — It’s that time of year to whip out, roll out, give a shout out to tasty recipes in honor of the biggest football game of the year — Super Bowl! Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers, February 2, 5:30 p.m. Central.

Meteorologist Dan Skoff and anchor Chelsea Helms met up with The Hive Chef Matthew McClure.

McClure is a James Beard Award Semifinalist for the Best Chef: South category for the sixth year in a row.

The Little Rock native gives credit to his grandmother for his cooking and passion for food.

He studied at the New England Culinary Institute in Vermont, went to work in Boston, returned to Little Rock and in 2012 helped open The Hive at Bentonville’s 21c Museum Hotel.

The FOX24 crew decided on a Pickled Shrimp Cocktail recipe. The shrimp marinated in herbs and spices — jalapenos, onions, garlic, fresh lemon. It takes a moment to prep but doesn’t take long to cook. The wafting aroma of the seared shrimp alone is mouth-watering. The spread was put on baguettes and topped with parsley!

Recipe for Pickled Shrimp Cocktail is in the video. Here are items you’ll need to make it:

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon tumeric

1 tablespoon + 1.5 teaspoons kosher salt

2 pounds large shrimp (21-25) peeled and deveined

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 7 lemons)

1 serrano chile (green or red), thinly sliced

1 small white onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon chopped fennel fronds

4 ea baguette

1 cup garlic butter

1/2 cup white wine

White Chicken Chili was made by Chelsea Helms and devoured by the newsroom!

3 15 oz. cans of Northern Beans

1 lg. onion chopped

1 stick of butter

1/2 cup flour

2 cups half & half

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper (or black)

2 small cans chopped green chiles, drained

5 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and chopped

2 bay leaves

Optional: sour cream and Monterrey jack cheese

Directions: Saute onions in butter. Set aside. Melt butter in a large stockpot, over medium heat. Add flour, stirring until golden brown paste forms. Add chicken broth and half & half, stirring constantly until thickened

Add in remaining ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes

There is always guacamole. Cut avocado in half, remove the pit. Smash it and add fresh lemon or a package of “extra spicey guacamole seasoning!