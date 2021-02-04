Tour Raymond James Stadium, home of Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Big Game Correspondent Danny New took us to the home of Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium.

Ray Jay, as it is known in Tampa, first broke ground in 1996. The 65,000-seat stadium (expandable to 75,000) hosted its first game on September 20, 1998, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Chicago Bears.

The stadium is not only home to the Buccaneers, but also the University of South Florida Bulls football, the Outback Bowl, Monster Jam, Gasparilla Bowl and the Sunset Music Festival. The stadium has hosted Super Bowl XXXV and XLIII. Raymond James stadium hosted the 2017 college football playoff national championship, which marked the first time this event

had been hosted in the Southeast.

NFL players have rated Ray Jay’s field as the best in the league.

Courtesy: WFLA

Watch Danny’s tour and see all the food being offered at the stadium in the video player above.