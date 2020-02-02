Walmart to debut first Super Bowl commercial

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A big move for Walmart as the mega-retailer announced it will debut its first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

You can catch a glimpse of some iconic characters in Walmart’s “famous visitors” campaign.

The commercial will feature the likes of Flash Gordon, Groot from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” a gaggle of Martians from “Mars Attacks” and many more.

Each character is seen arriving at Walmart in a different mode of transportation, all to promote curbside pick-up at Walmart locations across the country.