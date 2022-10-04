Custom LASIK – Laser Vision Correction

Our Mission – to help you experience the joy of clear vision, without the need for glasses or contacts.

Treatments – bladeless LASIK & PRK for nearsightedness, farsightedness & astigmatism.

iLASIK Technology – the most customized LASIK procedure available, combining iDesign and IntraLase laser.

Results – 20/20 vision or better for most of our patients.

First Step – schedule a FREE virtual or in-office LASIK Consultation.

Promotions – zero down / zero interest financing.

EVO ICL

EVO ICL is an implantable Collamer Lens that delivers sharp, clear vision at a distance as an alternative to glasses and contact lenses. It is a great treatment option for patients who have moderate to severe nearsightedness and/or astigmatism or have been told they are not a candidate for LASIK.

RLE – Refractive Lens Exchange

RLE (Refractive Lens Exchange) is a vision correction technique for patients who are over the age of 45 and are frustrated with their reading glasses and/or bifocals. The procedure is essentially the same as cataract surgery, but is considered elective/cosmetic since it is before cataracts develop. RLE is also known as the Lifestyle Lens because it allows patients to return to many of the activities they enjoy without glasses and contacts permanently.

Cataract Surgery

Choosing to have cataract surgery is an important decision. But equally important is talking with your doctor and deciding which type of intraocular lens (IOL) is the best choice to correct you own unique visual condition(s), including cataracts, presbyopia, and astigmatism.

Optical Glasses and Contact Lenses

Serving your optical needs is our top priority at The Eye Center Optical. Our staff includes licensed and certified opticians with years of education, hands-on experience and pride in their work. With over 60 years of combined optical experience, our opticians are highly skilled in the selection of eyewear for function and fashion.

Comprehensive Eye Care

Regular eye exams are essential for your vision health, of course, but they can also be an important part of your overall health and wellness.

Your exam may include some or all of the following exams:

Visual Acuity Test

Visual Field Test

Refraction Assessment

Retinoscopy

Autorefractor Testing

Slit-Lamp Examination

Glaucoma Testing

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Dilated Fundus Examination

Dry Eye Clinic

At The Eye Center, we have a Dry Clinic just for our patients who suffer from Dry Eye Syndrome. Since there are so many possible causes and contributing factors, we work with each patient individually to identify the best options for treatment.

We vow to start your treatment with the most simple and inexpensive option. Some options are available without a prescription, including warm compresses, generic artificial tears, or drinking more water.

Lipiflow

You don’t have to live with the constant discomfort of dry eye, thanks to a new FDA-cleared electronic treatment called LipiFlow®. (The Eye Center is the first area clinic approved for this treatment.)

LipiFlow goes beyond treating symptoms and actually treats a disease called MGD (Meibomian Gland Dysfunction), the root cause of most dry eye.