“The first step to finding out if you’re a Lasik candidate is a screening. We can do a virtual screening, parts of it can be done virtually, and then we do offer free in-person screenings to evaluate whether or not you’re a candidate. Lasik is a permanent procedure, there are exceptions to that in that your eye will continue to age, so your natural lens will lose its zoom in power as you age, but the Lasik will not wear off. Conventional Lasik uses a phoropter, it’s based off that, “better one or better two,” and that’s good enough for glasses or contacts, but it’s not good enough for Lasik. Custom Lasik uses a device called iDesign that measures 1200 individual points of light, and that gives us the potential to correct you beyond 20/20. Its normal to be nervous about getting refractor surgery, but this is something where we work a lot on connecting with our patients. We give you some medicine to help relax you, and I’ll be very close with you talking you through the entire procedure, and most everyone does beautifully with it. Generally Lasik is not covered by insurance, some insurance companies will help you with parts of it, but generally it’s considered an elective procedure. We do have financing options available for you.”
Custom LASIK – Laser Vision Correction
Our Mission – to help you experience the joy of clear vision, without the need for glasses or contacts.
Treatments – bladeless LASIK & PRK for nearsightedness, farsightedness & astigmatism.
iLASIK Technology – the most customized LASIK procedure available, combining iDesign and IntraLase laser.
Results – 20/20 vision or better for most of our patients.
First Step – schedule a FREE virtual or in-office LASIK Consultation.
Promotions – zero down / zero interest financing.
EVO ICL
EVO ICL is an implantable Collamer Lens that delivers sharp, clear vision at a distance as an alternative to glasses and contact lenses. It is a great treatment option for patients who have moderate to severe nearsightedness and/or astigmatism or have been told they are not a candidate for LASIK.
RLE – Refractive Lens Exchange
RLE (Refractive Lens Exchange) is a vision correction technique for patients who are over the age of 45 and are frustrated with their reading glasses and/or bifocals. The procedure is essentially the same as cataract surgery, but is considered elective/cosmetic since it is before cataracts develop. RLE is also known as the Lifestyle Lens because it allows patients to return to many of the activities they enjoy without glasses and contacts permanently.
Cataract Surgery
Choosing to have cataract surgery is an important decision. But equally important is talking with your doctor and deciding which type of intraocular lens (IOL) is the best choice to correct you own unique visual condition(s), including cataracts, presbyopia, and astigmatism.
Optical Glasses and Contact Lenses
Serving your optical needs is our top priority at The Eye Center Optical. Our staff includes licensed and certified opticians with years of education, hands-on experience and pride in their work. With over 60 years of combined optical experience, our opticians are highly skilled in the selection of eyewear for function and fashion.
Comprehensive Eye Care
Regular eye exams are essential for your vision health, of course, but they can also be an important part of your overall health and wellness.
Your exam may include some or all of the following exams:
Visual Acuity Test
Visual Field Test
Refraction Assessment
Retinoscopy
Autorefractor Testing
Slit-Lamp Examination
Glaucoma Testing
Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)
Dilated Fundus Examination
Dry Eye Clinic
At The Eye Center, we have a Dry Clinic just for our patients who suffer from Dry Eye Syndrome. Since there are so many possible causes and contributing factors, we work with each patient individually to identify the best options for treatment.
We vow to start your treatment with the most simple and inexpensive option. Some options are available without a prescription, including warm compresses, generic artificial tears, or drinking more water.
Lipiflow
You don’t have to live with the constant discomfort of dry eye, thanks to a new FDA-cleared electronic treatment called LipiFlow®. (The Eye Center is the first area clinic approved for this treatment.)
LipiFlow goes beyond treating symptoms and actually treats a disease called MGD (Meibomian Gland Dysfunction), the root cause of most dry eye.