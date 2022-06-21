The Eye Center has served Northwest Arkansas for over thirty-five years. With a team of ophthalmologists, optometrists, licensed opticians, and certified ophthalmic assistants, we are confident that we can take care of your eyecare needs. Our services include: your child’s first eye exam, solving your dry eye problems, helping you choose those new, stylish glasses, or getting you out of contacts and glasses through Lasik or advanced cataract surgery. Our team of doctors work together to serve you and your family. Typically your care is coordinated by an optometrist, and our ophthalmologists support them in your care with any surgical intervention needed, such as glaucoma intervention, cataract surgery, Lasik surgery or injections. Our optometrists are some of the most highly trained in the area, with three of them having more than twenty years’ experience. We are honored to serve you and your family and promise to guide you through the best vision for your life. If you’d like to schedule an appointment, please give us a call at 442-2020, or you can visit us on our website, which is eyecenternwa.com.