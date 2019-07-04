Three teens wanted after jail break in Sebastian County

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KNWA) — Authorities are searching for three who escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center.

Three teens escaped during early morning hours Thursday, July 4, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

A description of the three has yet to be released, however if anyone has any information, they’re encouraged to call 783-1051.

Inmates have escaped from this jail a few times. People said they want answers as to how this continues to occur.

During May, four inmates escaped from the center. They were later found a day later in Saline County.

Less than four months ago, March 24, it was reported that the inmates were loose on the grounds but inside the razor wire barricade. They were attempting to escape, Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said.

An employee of the center was arrested March 18 in connection with an alleged fight regarding several of the juveniles, according to the sheriff’s office.