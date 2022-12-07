KNWA/FOX24 wants to tell you about an opportunity to help make a Merry Christmas for some area kids.

This year, we’re partnering with the Salvation Army for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

You can donate toys at Hank’s Fine Furniture, McLarty Daniel, Outdoor Cap Junk, Kimbel Service, or right here at KNWA/FOX24. When you do, they’ll land at our “Toy Vault.”

KNWA’s chief meteorologist Dan Skoff and FOX24 main anchor Mike Allen got to participate and had so much fun shopping to make some family’s Christmas a little brighter this holiday season!

Watch our segments to see what all they were able to learn about the drive and what toys they picked out!

McLarty Daniel Drop Off Locations