KNWA/FOX24 wants to tell you about an opportunity to help make a Merry Christmas for some area kids.

This year, we’re partnering with the Salvation Army for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

You can donate toys at Hank’s Fine Furniture, McLarty Daniel, Outdoor Cap Junk, Kimbel Service, or right here at KNWA/FOX24. When you do, they’ll land at our “Toy Vault.”

KNWA morning anchors Crystal Martinez, Perry Elyaderani, and KNWA morning meteorologist Zach Gilday got to participate. They had so much fun shopping to make some families’ Christmas a little brighter this holiday season!

Watch our segments to see what all they were able to learn about the drive and what toys they picked out!

Here is the list of locations one can donate toys at:

Hank’s Furniture Locations

McLarty Daniel Locations

Kimbel Service Locations

Outdoor Cap/JUNK Brands Locations