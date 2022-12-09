KNWA/FOX24 wants to tell you about an opportunity to help make a Merry Christmas for some area kids.
This year, we’re partnering with the Salvation Army for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.
You can donate toys at Hank’s Fine Furniture, McLarty Daniel, Outdoor Cap Junk, Kimbel Service, or right here at KNWA/FOX24. When you do, they’ll land at our “Toy Vault.”
KNWA morning anchors Crystal Martinez, Perry Elyaderani, and KNWA morning meteorologist Zach Gilday got to participate. They had so much fun shopping to make some families’ Christmas a little brighter this holiday season!
Watch our segments to see what all they were able to learn about the drive and what toys they picked out!
Here is the list of locations one can donate toys at:
Hank’s Furniture Locations
|Hank’s & More Fine Furniture
|4308 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR
|Hank’s & More Fine Furniture
|7434 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR
McLarty Daniel Locations
|McLarty Daniel Ford Lincoln
|2609 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR
|McLarty Daniel Nissan
|2501 SE Moberly Ln, Bentonville, AR
|McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
|2201 SE Moberly Ln, Bentonville, AR
|McLarty Daniel Buick GMC
|2517 SE Best Ln, Bentonville, AR
|McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT
|3709 S Thompson St, Springdale, AR
|McLarty Daniel Chevrolet
|1159 N 45th St, Springdale, AR
Kimbel Service Locations
|Kimbel Service
|9310 E Wagon Wheel Rd, Springdale, AR
Outdoor Cap/JUNK Brands Locations
|Outdoor Cap Co. Home Office
|1201 Melissa Dr, Bentonville, AR
|JUNK Brands
|1001 Melissa Dr, Bentonville, AR