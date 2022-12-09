KNWA/FOX24 wants to tell you about an opportunity to help make a Merry Christmas for some area kids. 

This year, we’re partnering with the Salvation Army for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.  

You can donate toys at Hank’s Fine Furniture, McLarty Daniel, Outdoor Cap Junk, Kimbel Service, or right here at KNWA/FOX24. When you do, they’ll land at our “Toy Vault.”

KNWA morning anchors Crystal Martinez, Perry Elyaderani, and KNWA morning meteorologist Zach Gilday got to participate. They had so much fun shopping to make some families’ Christmas a little brighter this holiday season! 

Watch our segments to see what all they were able to learn about the drive and what toys they picked out!

Here is the list of locations one can donate toys at:

Hank’s Furniture Locations

Hank’s & More Fine Furniture4308 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR
Hank’s & More Fine Furniture7434 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR

McLarty Daniel Locations

McLarty Daniel Ford Lincoln2609 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR
McLarty Daniel Nissan2501 SE Moberly Ln, Bentonville, AR
McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram2201 SE Moberly Ln, Bentonville, AR
McLarty Daniel Buick GMC2517 SE Best Ln, Bentonville, AR
McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT3709 S Thompson St, Springdale, AR
McLarty Daniel Chevrolet1159 N 45th St, Springdale, AR

Kimbel Service Locations

Kimbel Service9310 E Wagon Wheel Rd, Springdale, AR

Outdoor Cap/JUNK Brands Locations

Outdoor Cap Co. Home Office1201 Melissa Dr, Bentonville, AR
JUNK Brands1001 Melissa Dr, Bentonville, AR