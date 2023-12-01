ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 wants to tell you about an opportunity to help make a Merry Christmas for some area kids. 

This year, we’re partnering with the Salvation Army for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

You can donate toys at Hank’s Fine Furniture, Slim Chickens, Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, or at KNWA/FOX24 news station in Fayetteville. When you do, they’ll land at our “Toy Vault.”

Watch as KNWA/FOX24’s Main Anchor Anna Darling and Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff go on a shopping spree for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

Here is the list of locations one can donate toys at:

Hank’s Furniture Locations

Hank’s & More Fine Furniture4308 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR
Hank’s & More Fine Furniture7434 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR

Slim Chickens Locations

Bentonville West1000 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville
Bentonville1400 SE Eagle Way, Bentonville
MLK1855 W. Martin Luther King Blvd, Fayetteville
College2120 N. College Ave, Fayetteville
Wedington3562 W. Wedington Dr, Fayetteville
Joyce St.637 Joyce Blvd., Suite 20A, Fayetteville
Rogers2002 S. Promenade Blvd, Rogers
Springdale 2401 S. Thompson St, Springdale
Springdale5240 W. Sunset Ave, Springdale

Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling Locations

Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling 4257 Gabel Dr Suite 3C, Fayetteville, AR 
Cafe Rue Orleans1150 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR
Generations Bank3665 N Investment Dr, Fayetteville, AR
Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates5401 Willow Creek Dr, Springdale, AR
The Diva Dive2337 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR

Keurig / Dr. Pepper Location

Dr Pepper Snapple Group2807 W Ajax Ave # 100, Rogers, AR

Bella Vista POA Locations

Country Club Pro Shop98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista
BV Bar & Grill98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista
Scotsdale Pro Shop10 Scotsdale Lane, Bella Vista
Scotsdale Pub10 Scotsdale Lane, Bella Vista
Branchwood Rec Center222 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista
Highlands Pro Shop1 Pamona Drive, Bella Vista
Highlands Pub & Patio1 Pamona Drive, Bella Vista
Lakepoint Restaurant101 Marina Drive, Bella Vista
Dogwood/Brittany Pro Shop1 Euston Road, Bella Vista
Kingsdale Pro Shop4 Kingsdale Lane, Bella Vista
Kingsdale Tennis Center4 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista
Bella Vista Rec Center3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista
Huntley Member Resources51 Huntley Ln
Metfield Fitness center3 E Euston Rd.
Mefield Member Resources
3 E Euston Rd.