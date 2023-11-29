FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 wants to tell you about an opportunity to help make a Merry Christmas for some area kids.
This year, we’re partnering with the Salvation Army for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.
You can donate toys at Hank’s Fine Furniture, Slim Chickens, Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, or right here at KNWA/FOX24. When you do, they’ll land at our “Toy Vault.”
KNWA/FOX24’s meteorologists Dan Skoff and Josh Rugger went on a shopping spree for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.
Watch our segments to see what they were able to learn about the drive and what toys they picked out!
Here is the list of locations one can donate toys at:
Hank’s Furniture Locations
|Hank’s & More Fine Furniture
|4308 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR
|Hank’s & More Fine Furniture
|7434 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR
Slim Chickens Locations
|Bentonville West
|1000 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville
|Bentonville
|1400 SE Eagle Way, Bentonville
|MLK
|1855 W. Martin Luther King Blvd, Fayetteville
|College
|2120 N. College Ave, Fayetteville
|Wedington
|3562 W. Wedington Dr, Fayetteville
|Joyce St.
|637 Joyce Blvd., Suite 20A, Fayetteville
|Rogers
|2002 S. Promenade Blvd, Rogers
|Springdale 2
|401 S. Thompson St, Springdale
|Springdale
|5240 W. Sunset Ave, Springdale
Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling Locations
|Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling
|4257 Gabel Dr Suite 3C, Fayetteville, AR
|Cafe Rue Orleans
|1150 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR
|Generations Bank
|3665 N Investment Dr, Fayetteville, AR
|Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates
|5401 Willow Creek Dr, Springdale, AR
|The Diva Dive
|2337 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR
Keurig / Dr. Pepper Location
|Dr Pepper Snapple Group
|2807 W Ajax Ave # 100, Rogers, AR
Bella Vista POA Locations
|Country Club Pro Shop
|98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista
|BV Bar & Grill
|98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista
|Scotsdale Pro Shop
|10 Scotsdale Lane, Bella Vista
|Scotsdale Pub
|10 Scotsdale Lane, Bella Vista
|Branchwood Rec Center
|222 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista
|Highlands Pro Shop
|1 Pamona Drive, Bella Vista
|Highlands Pub & Patio
|1 Pamona Drive, Bella Vista
|Lakepoint Restaurant
|101 Marina Drive, Bella Vista
|Dogwood/Brittany Pro Shop
|1 Euston Road, Bella Vista
|Kingsdale Pro Shop
|4 Kingsdale Lane, Bella Vista
|Kingsdale Tennis Center
|4 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista
|Bella Vista Rec Center
|3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista
|Huntley Member Resources
|51 Huntley Ln
|Metfield Fitness center
|3 E Euston Rd.
|Mefield Member Resources
3 E Euston Rd.