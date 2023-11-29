FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 wants to tell you about an opportunity to help make a Merry Christmas for some area kids.

This year, we’re partnering with the Salvation Army for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

You can donate toys at Hank’s Fine Furniture, Slim Chickens, Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, or right here at KNWA/FOX24. When you do, they’ll land at our “Toy Vault.”

KNWA/FOX24’s meteorologists Dan Skoff and Josh Rugger went on a shopping spree for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

Watch our segments to see what they were able to learn about the drive and what toys they picked out!

Here is the list of locations one can donate toys at:

Hank’s Furniture Locations

Slim Chickens Locations

Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling Locations

Keurig / Dr. Pepper Location

Dr Pepper Snapple Group 2807 W Ajax Ave # 100, Rogers, AR

Bella Vista POA Locations