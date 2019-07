BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two dispensaries may open during the week of July 29 in Bentonville.

The dispensaries will open pending inspection results. Agents with Arkansas Beverage Control are inspecting Arkansas Medicinal Source Patient Center and ReLeaf Center Monday, July 29.

If both locations pass inspections, they may open by the end of the week.

According to state laws, products sold at a dispensary may not be purchased until inspections are passed.