Bentonville’s inclusive playground set to break ground and barriers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Construction will begin soon on a $400,000 inclusive playground.

Citizens Park Playground is specifically designed to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Bentonville Parks and Recreation Director David Wright said this park has been in the works for two-and-a-half years.

Wright said, “All of our playgrounds by law are ADA accessible, however tell a mom or dad (that) who is trying to push their child in a wheelchair through mulch.”

The $410,000 project will feature rubber, cushioned ground surfaces to assist those pushing wheelchairs, ramps instead of stairs, and a zipline that has an ADA accessible chair attached.

Ron Miller lives in Benton County and said, “It (park) facilitates conversation about diversity… . For my family and child in particular, it gives us a safe and healthy environment to play, thrive and exercise.”

Miller’s son who is almost three, has Down syndrome.

“He has low muscle tone so he’s not able to play on typical playground equipment,” Miller explained. This is going to be a really good opportunity for him to build confidence.”