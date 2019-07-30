Dana Alexandar, CPOP

Dana Alexander grew up around family members in the medical field, which helped foster an interest in pursuing a career in the health care industry. When an opportunity to join the audiology department at the Ear, Nose, & Throat Center of the Ozarks became available, she knew the position would be an excellent fit for her interests and would allow her to help people successfully manage their hearing loss.

Dana has completed the Certificate Program for Otolaryngology Personnel. She specializes in audiological evaluations, hearing aid care, repairs, and vestibular testing. She is married and has a son and daughter that make her proud. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, playing sports, exploring the outdoors and spending quality time with family and friends.