FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas' cookout is Friday and it appears some talented 2021 running backs from Texas will be in Fayetteville.

At this time, Lindale's Jordan Jenkins, 6-2, 195, Cypress Cy-Fair's LJ Johnson, 5-10, 204, and Pearland's Brandon Campbell, 5-10, 190, are all slated to be in attendance. All are coming off outstanding sophomore seasons.