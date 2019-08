FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Pet owners will now have to license their pets annually.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved an ordinance Tuesday night, Aug. 6, that requires pet owners to obtain annual licenses for dogs and cats.

Pets that are spayed or neutered, and micro-chipped, will pay $10 per pet.

Owners whose pets aren’t spayed or neutered and micro-chipped will pay $60.

Breeder licenses will cost $500 per dog or cat.