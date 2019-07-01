Good Day NWA: 2019 Jack Daniel’s Heritage Freedom Rally

The 3rd Annual Jack Daniel’s Heritage Freedom Rally will take place July 5-7 at Heritage Indian Motorcycle of Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as we visit with Cindy & Justin Vandevort about what you can expect at this year’s rally. Events include:

Rides

Charity Dice Run

Ladies Academy with Guest Speakers & Workshops

Vintage Motorcycle Show

Air Ambulance Helicopter

“Stop the Bleed” Class

Happy Hour with Beer Garden & Live Music

Fashion Show & Champagne Tasting

Live DJ

Axe Throwing

Door Prizes

More information about the event can be found here.