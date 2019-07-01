Good Day NWA: 2019 Jack Daniel’s Heritage Freedom Rally

The 3rd Annual Jack Daniel’s Heritage Freedom Rally will take place July 5-7 at Heritage Indian Motorcycle of Northwest Arkansas.
Watch as we visit with Cindy & Justin Vandevort about what you can expect at this year’s rally. Events include:
- Rides
- Charity Dice Run
- Ladies Academy with Guest Speakers & Workshops
- Vintage Motorcycle Show
- Air Ambulance Helicopter
- “Stop the Bleed” Class
- Happy Hour with Beer Garden & Live Music
- Fashion Show & Champagne Tasting
- Live DJ
- Axe Throwing
- Door Prizes
More information about the event can be found here.