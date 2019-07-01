Breaking News
Good Day NWA: 2019 Jack Daniel’s Heritage Freedom Rally

The 3rd Annual Jack Daniel’s Heritage Freedom Rally will take place July 5-7 at Heritage Indian Motorcycle of Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as we visit with Cindy & Justin Vandevort about what you can expect at this year’s rally. Events include:

  • Rides
  • Charity Dice Run
  • Ladies Academy with Guest Speakers & Workshops
  • Vintage Motorcycle Show
  • Air Ambulance Helicopter
  • “Stop the Bleed” Class
  • Happy Hour with Beer Garden & Live Music
  • Fashion Show & Champagne Tasting
  • Live DJ
  • Axe Throwing
  • Door Prizes

More information about the event can be found here.

