FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — St. Boniface will not be open for the 2019-20 school year.

The school and parish struggled to fund operating expenses.

The school was established in 1887. Father Mario Jacobo of St. Boniface stated he’s grateful for those who supported the school throughout the many years.

Elementary grades and Pre-K school for children ages 2,3 and 4 were taught at the school, which was accredited by the Arkansas Nonpublic School Accrediting Association.