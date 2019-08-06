New three-way stop expected to make school intersection safer







BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) —A new intersection is expected to slow school traffic and keep children safe.

Beginning Tuesday morning, Aug. 6, drivers will experience a three-way stop at southwest Briar Creek Avenue and Featherston Road.

The new stop signs at the intersection will help slow traffic near Osage Creek Elementary School.

“As we expand all across Northwest Arkansas, we have to make sure we’re adjusting roads, (and) adjusting the speeds. New schools are going inside, so we need to make sure everyone is aware of changes to speed limits, stop signs. Anything we can do to keep our children safe,” said Sgt. Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department.





