FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Anyone traveling near Wilson Park will need to find alternate routes beginning Friday, July 12.

Both lanes of North Wilson Avenue between West Maple and West Louise Streets will be closed until further notice.

The street is closed because the City of Fayetteville Water and Sewer Department is repairing a water main.

Anyone needing more information is encouraged to call the water and sewer department at 575-8386.