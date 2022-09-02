FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced on September 2 it has narrowed its search for a new chancellor.

According to the university, President Donald R. Bobbitt announced four finalists in the national search.

The release says the finalists will each participate in a public forum as part of two-day visits to campus including meetings with students, faculty, staff and university supporters.

The forums will be live streamed and recorded for members of the campus community who can’t attend in person. Registration is required for remote access to each forum.

The finalists can be found below:

Charles F. Robinson

Charles F. Robinson was named interim chancellor in August 2021. According to the university, he has served in numerous roles at the school during the past 23 years.

The university says Robinson began as an assistant professor of history in 1999 and later took the roles of director of the African and African American American Studies program, vice provost for diversity, vice chancellor for student affairs, and provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs.

Jay T. Akridge

Jay T. Akridge is the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity at Purdue University with a faculty appointment as a professor of agricultural economics, according to the release.

The release says Akridge leads the academic enterprise of Purdue with a budget of around $1.8 billion, student enrollment of more than 50,000, 2,700 faculty members and 8,000 staff.

Daniel A. Reed

According to the university, Daniel A. Reed is the presidential professor in computational science at the University of Utah, where he previously served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

The release says Reed helped launch the For Utah scholarship, which diversified the student body and broadened access for first-generation students, and spearheaded the 1U4U cross-campus research initiative.

Cynthia Y. Young

Cynthia Y. Young is the founding dean of Clemson University’s new College of Sciences.

The release says she has led the effort to create the college’s strategic roadmap, SCIForward, and worked to increase student success and elevate Clemson’s status as an R1 institution through increased faculty productivity and doubled external research funding.

More information on the finalists as well as links to recordings of the forums when they are available can be found on the university’s website.