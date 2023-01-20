BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The third cohort of the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program at the University of Arkansas will reportedly feature six local startups that reflect a multifaceted approach to launching a business, according to a release.

The release says the startups include five cycling-focused companies and one geared toward mountain climbing.

The Spring 2023 cohort includes:

All Bodies on Bikes Clothing Co. — Bentonville

All Bodies on Bikes is a size-inclusive cycling brand that believes all bodies should get to enjoy the thrill of cycling with clothing that fits well and looks good. Co-founded by Marley Blonsky, All Bodies on Bikes Clothing Co. seeks to make cycling clothing available in sizes XL to 6X.

Best Ride of Your Life (b-royl) — Bentonville

B-Royl is designing high-performance cycling apparel that prevents skin irritation and discomfort while enhancing performance. Co-founded by Ironman triathlete Tracy Byrd and Andrew Jacuzzi, B-Royl’s product will allow cyclists to comfortably ride longer.

Cloud Pad — Bentonville

Composed of passionate rock climbers, Cloud Pad is building innovative products that make outdoor bouldering safer, easier and more affordable. Co-founded by Alex Huesing and Pedro Somarriba, Cloud Pad is eliminating barriers to entry in this sport and pushing bouldering to new heights.

Greenway Bike Company — Fayetteville

Greenway Bike Company is helping people live their best lives by electrifying every unused bike in America. Founded by Brent Robinson, GBC converts run-of-the-mill analog bikes into electric assist bikes using an electric “mid-drive” motor.

Reggy — Multiple locations

Reggy brings world-class tools to coaches and event organizers that help them connect with cyclists. Founded by Eliot Jackson, Reggy makes creating experiences lightning fast and eliminates the need for multiple scheduling, payment, email, and website solutions so they can focus on doing what they love.

UNCL Co. LLC — Bentonville

UNCL Co., short for Universal Network Controlled Lock, is an app-enabled security device that retrofits to public bike racks allowing riders to secure and monitor their bike while frequenting local establishments without the need to carry a personal bike lock. UNCL Co. emerged from the New Venture Development course in the Sam M. Walton College of Business and is co-founded by master of business administration students Michael Burton, Clayton Woodruff, Payton Lenz and Chris Roderick.

The U of A describes GORP as a flagship business incubation program led by the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and is housed at The Collaborative, the U of A’s education and research hub in Bentonville.

“Each individual founder brings with them unique and valuable experiences that I can see beneficial to some of the other founders in the cohort,” Phil Shellhammer, OEI’s senior director of business incubation said.

GORP will reportedly support these startups with workshop training, team mentoring, and dedicated product/service development to help them scale globally. The 12-week program, which began Jan. 19, also provides up to $15,000 in “non-dilutive seed funding” per company, which is funding that doesn’t require the owner to give up equity in the company.