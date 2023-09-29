FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bud Walton will be hosting an esports event that will have celebrity influencers.

ReWired Fest is a free two-day event from Oct. 6 and 7. It will host Creators Dude Perfect, Danny Duncan, Typical Gamer and Justin Flom. They will be highlighted in the Creator Connect panel where they will share their journey to fame with entrepreneurial insights for other aspiring influencers.

Tournaments for Super Smash Bros. and Street Fighter 6 will be played live with a “large cash prize pool.” Regional high school students will be competing for school scholarship funds.

The event will have a U.S. Air Force flight simulator, many new gaming opportunities to play, racing simulators, virtual reality experiences, and more, according to a press release.

Tickets and more information can be found online.