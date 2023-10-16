FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Homecoming weekend is coming up for the University of Arkansas.

The university says the celebrations will begin this October 19 with a kickoff by several Razorback coaches.

Events on October 20 include a pep rally, fireworks, and alumni awards.

Tailgates for the game will begin October 21 at 9 a.m. and will be followed directly by the homecoming game at 11 a.m.

Gary Crain leads communications for the University of Arkansas Police Department. He says to prepare for even more gameday traffic than usual.

“If you’re having something on the south end of campus around Bud Walton Arena or somewhere like that, come from the south because driving through isn’t going to be really accessible,” Crain said.

A full schedule of homecoming events can be found here.