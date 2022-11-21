FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Actress and author Jennette McCurdy, best known for playing Sam on “iCarly” will participate in a moderated Q&A as part of the Distinguished Lectures Committee’s series at the University of Arkansas.

This will be a ticketed event, so anyone planning to attend in person must reserve one in advance. Ticket reservations for students, faculty, and staff that have a current uark.edu email address will be available starting at noon Tuesday, Nov. 29. Any remaining tickets will be available for the public on Nov. 30.

Public tickets will be available on osa.uark.edu.

A livestream will be available of the event, which starts at 7 p.m., and will be hosted on the UA Productions YouTube channel. There also will be a recording available for students, faculty and staff at the U of A at video.uark.edu for 30 days after the lecture.

As a New York Times bestselling author, McCurdy has been showcasing her multitude of talents for over 20 years, with more than 100 credits under her belt between film and TV. Most recently, McCurdy has chronicled the unflinching details surrounding her life and rise to fame in her newly released memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

In addition to her acting resume, McCurdy is an accomplished creator. Her darkly comedic one-woman show “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” which she wrote, directed and stars in, had a sold-out run at the Lyric Hyperion Theatre. She has also been published in the Huffington Post and the Wall Street Journal and hosts a popular podcast, “Empty Inside,” where she speaks with guests about uncomfortable topics in the hopes of making those conversations less taboo, all while learning and growing along the way, a press release said.

McCurdy is reportedly currently developing a feature film, which she wrote and will direct, and has recently closed a deal to write her debut fiction novel. McCurdy has also been honored as part of the 2022 “TIME100 Next” list, a compilation of emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Fayetteville Town Center, located at 15 W. Mountain St. on the Fayetteville Square.

Any questions about the event should be directed toward Distinguished Lectures Committee Chair Maggie Martin at lectures@uark.edu or the Office of Student Activities (osa.uark.edu).